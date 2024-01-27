Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.09

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 1967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $579.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.