VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.79. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $171.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.47.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

