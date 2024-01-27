VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.79. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $171.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.47.
VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Biotech ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.