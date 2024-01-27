VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.27. 9,921,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,909. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.10 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

