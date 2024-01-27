Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.46

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.46 and last traded at $124.18, with a volume of 15986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

