Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 367.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.95. 37,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $283.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.