Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,527,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.06. 1,041,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,002. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $173.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

