Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1,674.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 2,943,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,540. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

