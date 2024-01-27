Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $324.08

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $324.08 and last traded at $323.66, with a volume of 100289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.