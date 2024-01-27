Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $503.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.62.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

