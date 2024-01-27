Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 1-Year High at $271.34

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.34 and last traded at $271.12, with a volume of 44834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.