Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.