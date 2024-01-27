Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.71. 17,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

