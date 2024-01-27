Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $139.57.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.