Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

