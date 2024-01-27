Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.56

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.56 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $810.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,877,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

