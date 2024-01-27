Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the December 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
