Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.74. 407,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

