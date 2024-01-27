Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) PT Lowered to $82.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 997,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,017. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

