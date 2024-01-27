VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,199 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VeriSign worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

