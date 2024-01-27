Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $20.88. Veritex shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 85,560 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

