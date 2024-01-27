Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $43.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,364,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

