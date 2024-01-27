Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of VS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 54,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $53.44.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
