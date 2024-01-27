Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $9,168.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00160421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00582913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00172531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,596,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

