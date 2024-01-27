Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

VTNR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after buying an additional 1,191,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

