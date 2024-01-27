Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Intel worth $121,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

