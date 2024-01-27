Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,837,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $119,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,044,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after purchasing an additional 882,720 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1,763.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 527,063 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 784,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,038. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

