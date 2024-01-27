Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $118.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

