Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $197.30 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,005,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Owens Corning worth $197,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.25. 510,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

