Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $206.86 Million Stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $206,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

