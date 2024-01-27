Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Fabrinet worth $119,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 315,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $161.06. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

