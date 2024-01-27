Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,438,552 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 15,532,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944,529. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

