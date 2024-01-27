Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,249 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $147,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.36. The company had a trading volume of 770,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,079. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.92.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.