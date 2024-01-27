Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,768 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $135,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

