Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Matador Resources worth $192,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $185,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,619 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 724,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,491. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.