Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $124,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

