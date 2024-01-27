Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 237,255 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $169,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.27. 131,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average of $272.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $220.97 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

