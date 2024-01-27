View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Down 46.2% in January

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at View

In other news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 124,147 shares of company stock valued at $170,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in View in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in View in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in View by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter.

View Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 135,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. View had a negative net margin of 331.00% and a negative return on equity of 364.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

