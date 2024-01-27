Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

