Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,691,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 585,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

