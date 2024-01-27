Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 269,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,417. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.96. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

