Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.22.

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 708,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 197,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

