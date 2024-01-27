Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Vitru stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $483.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vitru has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $99.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vitru by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

