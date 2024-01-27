VOC Energy Trust (VOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOC stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 91.93%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

