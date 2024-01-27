Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 7,006.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Up 14.2 %
OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 235,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,894. Volt Carbon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
