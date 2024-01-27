Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 637,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.