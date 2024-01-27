Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.19.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.