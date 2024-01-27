WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WaveDancer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaveDancer stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. WaveDancer has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

