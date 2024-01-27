Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 788,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,769. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

