Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 322,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,951 shares of company stock worth $855,497 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

