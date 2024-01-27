WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Up 5.8%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.81. Approximately 375,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 938,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
