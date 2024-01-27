Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $34.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 3,570,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,776. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

